Russ LaChanse Kentucky 8-Bit Gamer State Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect Gift: This Funny Silly Gamer design makes the perfect gift for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Birthday or for any other Holiday or Game Night Event. Even makes great pajama top for napping or to sleep in. Must Have: This 8- Bit Video Game State design is a must have for him, her, women, men and teens. Perfect for Gamers, friends, family or any you want to pleasantly surprise. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only