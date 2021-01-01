From pilgrim hearth
Kentfield 3 Panel Iron Fireplace Screen
The Kentfield three panel fireplace screen is a premium quality, hand forged screen that features an attractive accent finish with delicate scroll and leaf accents creating a dramatic. A heavy duty mesh screen along with a sturdy iron construction allows this screen to provide superior spark protection keeping burning embers from sparking onto the floor or furniture. The Kentfield screen is constructed of forged iron and it's folding design makes this screen easily portable or stored. Finish: Pewter