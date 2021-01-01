The Sea Gull Lighting Kent one light outdoor wall fixture in oxford bronze creates a warm and inviting welcome presentation for your home's exterior. Kent outdoor lighting fixtures by Sea Gull Lighting are crafted in die-cast aluminum for added durability to withstand harsh weather conditions. The traditional styling inspired by antique gas lanterns is offered in either oxford bronze with clear seeded glass or black finish with clear beveled glass. The assortment includes small and large one-light outdoor wall lanterns (with a flat bottom), as well as an additional design of small and large one-light outdoor wall lanterns (with finial on top and bottom) which can be mounted up or down, a one-light outdoor semi-flush convertible pendant and a one-light outdoor post lantern. These fixtures can all easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting Kent 19.25-in H Oxford Bronze Medium Base (E-26) Outdoor Wall Light | 84032-746