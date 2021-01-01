Kensley 47.63" Solid Wood Console Table

Blending a twist of traditional charm with a touch of contemporary style, this classic console table gives any space a splash of timeless grace. Founded on top of four straight legs, this piece is crafted from solid wood and veneer, and offers up a clean-lined silhouette. While its design is certainly inspired by long ago, it's sure to stand out in modern homes thanks to a rich cherry finish. Use its surface top and lower open shelf to display books, framed photos, and accent pieces.