Thermocast Kensington Undermount Acrylic 25 in. Single Bowl Utility Sink in Wild Rose

The Thermocast Master Collection Kensington 25 in. x 22 in. Cast-acrylic Undercounter Utility Sink in Wild Rose features an easy-to-clean high-gloss finish. Featuring a versatile design, this sink allows for either Undermount or drop-in mounting to suit your needs. The acrylic construction ensures a strong, rust and stain-resistant surface to help keep the sink looking like new for longer. The wild rose color offers a stylish accent for your decor. For easy installation, use plumber's putty for the drain and silicone sealant for the perimeter (not included).