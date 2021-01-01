From vovov
Kensington SD1500 USB-C 5Gbps Mobile Docking Station - 4K HDMI or HD VGA - Windows/Chrome/Mac
Advertisement
Best For: Highly Mobile USB-C Laptops & Ultrabooks, requiring additional ports for accessories, as well as Monitors & Projectors that support up to 4K (does not support USB-C Power Delivery) Connection Technology: USB-C Alt Mode Compatibility: Chrome OS 44 or above,?macOS 10.10 or above, Windows 7 or above # of Monitors Supported: 1 Video Ports: 1 x HDMI v1.4 and 1 x HD VGA Maximum Resolution Supported: Single Monitor: HDMI UHD 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz OR VGA Full HD 2048 x 1152 @ 60Hz Plug & Play installation without need for drivers or downloads (macOS and Windows 7 require a one-time driver download)