Kensington Place Parker Drawer Chest

Eight drawers provide ample storage space with a felt-lined drawer with sliding jewelry tray is located below the top left drawer, which is perfect for storing all your most precious keepsakes.|8 drawers (second drawer from top {left side facing} has a felt lined bottom and sliding felt lined jewelry tray)|.The infusion of today's lifestyle keeps Kensington Place on-trend and relevant by allowing a new generation to make a statement of personal style. Graceful saber legs, scalloped corners and antique mirrored fronts impart a fresh look to new traditional style. Designs are crafted from Ribbon Stripe Mahogany in a rich Brentwood finish. Burnished brass pieces and plush upholstered seating pull the new-traditional look together.