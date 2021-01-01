From kensington technology group
Kensington OfficeAssist Auto Feed Shredder A6000 Anti-Jam Cross Cut - Shredder - cross-cut - 3.97 x 14.7 mm - P-4
The 600-sheet OfficeAssist Auto Feed Shredder A6000 Anti-Jam Cross Cut speeds and secures high-volume shredding, helping to make larger offices more productive. Features include patented auto feed with 4-digit PIN lock; P-4 cross-cut shredding with Intelligent Jam Clearance and Intelligent SelfOil; a 21-gallon/850-sheet bin with full indicator; 30-minute continuous run time; and Intelligent Power Save.