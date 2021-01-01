From kensington technology group
Kensington Mouse for Life - Mouse - right and left-handed - optical - 3 buttons - wired - USB - black
Advertisement
The Kensington Mouse for Life Wireless Three-Button Mouse has a comfortable contoured shape that feels great in either hand. The wireless nano receiver provides long range and minimal interference, and stores inside the battery compartment. It has a high-definition optical sensor for precise responsive control, and it is built to last. PC and Mac compatible.