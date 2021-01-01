Thermocast Kensington Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 2-Hole Single Bowl Utility Sink in Candle Lyte

Accent your space with the Thermocast Master Collection Kensington 25 in. x 22 in. Cast-acrylic Drop-in Utility Sink in Candle Lyte. Featuring a versatile design, this sink allows for either Undermount or Drop-in mounting to suit your needs. The acrylic construction ensures a strong, rust and stain-resistant surface to help keep the sink looking like new for longer. This durable sink is scratch, chip and impact resistant to help guard against damage. The candle lyte color offers a stylish accent, and the high-gloss finish helps make this sink easy to clean.