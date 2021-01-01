Bush Furniture Kensington 5 Shelf Bookcase in Charcoal Gray

Organize your office your way with the Bush Furniture Kensington 5 Shelf Bookcase. With a trio of adjustable shelves, the 5 tier bookcase makes organizing and decorating your workspace easy. Two fixed shelves and wall-attachment hardware provide stability, and the contemporary office furniture design looks great in any work environment. Durable and functional, each shelf holds up to 40 pounds so you'll have no trouble fitting your favorite books, binders and decorations. The 24W x 66H tall bookshelf creates maximum organization space without taking up too much of your floor, making it an ideal choice for the professional office or personal study. This Charcoal Gray bookcase is tested to meet ANSI/BIFMA quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 3 Year Manufacturer's Warranty. Build a complete office furniture set with coordinating gray desks, file cabinets and more. with and imported parts.