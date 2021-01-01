From jennifer adams home
Kensey Hand Towel
Advertisement
Lightweight and easy drying, our zero-twist combed cotton gives these towels our softest feather-weight feel that’s great for everyday use. Remarkably durable and stylish with nine layers of modern banded trim, our incredibly soft Kensey hand towels are versatile and comfortable. Woven in Portugal, our Kensey collection upgrades the look of a guest bath and enhances your primary en suite with a modern touch (that you want to touch)! Color: Silver