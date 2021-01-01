Keno Vanity Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Bronze - (3WF-KENOSM-LED-BR)

The Keno Vanity Light by Besa Lighting features a display of beautifully textured, handcrafted glass shades. Beginning with clear glass, each oval-shaped shade has a carefully applied and then sealed band of fine-grained sand along its interior surface, creating a captivating layer for light to play through. Equidistantly set along a rectangular backplate, each shade is balanced on a squared metal arm, adding a tailored touch to this contemporary piece as it brings spaces a welcoming layer of light. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Bronze