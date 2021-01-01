Noble House Kenny Traditional Mango Wood End Table, Brown

Perfect your living room or bedroom with a touch of class by bringing home our side table that will elevate your decor. This end table is the perfect companion to any living space with its rich wood color and ornate frame. With a gorgeous carved frame and tray-top design, this side table brings a sophisticated touch to any sofa or chair. Whether you are using this in your living room or bedroom, this graceful accessory allows you comfortable table space whenever you need it. TRADITIONAL: With elegant carvings and an hourglass frame, our side table brings a refined style to any interior space. The rich color emphasizes the traditional elements of the piece, giving your home a sophisticated and ornate atmosphere. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product. MANGO WOOD: Mango wood features gorgeous golden browns with natural hues that come from spalting, making each piece a one-of-a-kind color. Not only does this hardwood showcase unique patterns and take well to stains, but it also offers dense durability to resist wear and tear. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This end table is 23.00” W x 14.50” D x 22.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming table. NO ASSEMBLY: This side table comes ready to use straight out of the box. No assembly required.