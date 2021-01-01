Inspired by the sleek design elements involved in the electronic industry, the Kennicott ceiling fan enhances your smaller spaces with a clean, modern touch. Make a statement in your kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry rooms with any of the available finishes, including Dusty Green. This fan is damp rated for your outdoor spaces and style-rated for any room in your home. The Kennicott features a wall control for easy speed adjustments, WhisperWind motor for whisper-quiet performance, and is part of the SureSpeed collection – Technologyd optimized, high-speed cooling. Hunter Kennicott 44-in Matte Silver Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan Wall-mounted (6-Blade) | 51115