Kenney Kenney® Fast Fit™ Carey 5/8" Easy Install Decorative Window Curtain Rod, 36-66", Oil Rubbed Bronze, Bronze

The Fast Fit™ Carey 5/8" Easy Install Decorative Window Curtain Rod by Kenney® is as easy to hang as a picture frame. Position the innovative brackets onto the wall and tap the included nails into place. Using nails instead of screws leaves less damage behind on the wall. The easy installation doesn't sacrifice performance, as the Fast Fit™ curtain rod provides excellent support, up to 25 pounds. The telescoping metal rod adjusts from 36 inches to 66 inches to fit your window and projects 3 inches from the wall. A 5/8 inch diameter curtain rod is recommended for use with light to medium weight curtains in your bedroom or living room. Drapery Hardware Set Includes: one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative finials (2.32" L x 2.05" W x 2.05" H), two brackets, one center support, nails, measuring template, and installation instructions.