Kennewick Gliding Metal Bench

This glider bench is made of high quality. Wider and solid steel frame with a protective powder-coated finish makes it more durable and weather-resistant. The durable, quick-drying mesh fabric gives you a more comfortable feeling when you sit on it on a summer day. It glides freely without any huge frications or big noises. This glider bench also supporting 2 people, so you can enjoy the beautiful weather with your lover or friends by relaxing on this glider bench. The seats are curved for an incredibly comfortable seating angle complete with armrests on each side of the swing. Color: Mocha