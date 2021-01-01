The Advantek Pet Gazebo offers a refreshingly unique and attractive new design in outdoor kennels. This new design provides the pet with more space and far greater protection from the elements. The gazebos fast, no tools, assembly makes it remarkably easy to set up, move and use for travel. Its loaded with exceptional features like the ability to connect the gazebos together for expansion. Great as a replacement cover or as an accessory, the polyester canopies come in 6 different colors that will fit with any style need. Pet Gazebo Kennel Cover Polyester | 23414RG