Engineered Floors Kennedy Shag Silver Stripe 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug

Enhance your space with this stylish shag area rug. This shag rug is made with our exclusive PureColor fiber that protects against fade and stains, and helps to keep your rug looking new longer and durable for years. Not only is this rug durable, it's comfortable and soft as well, making it great for any room. Our soil and stain protection makes it easy to clean. Rug pad recommended. Color: Silver Stripe.