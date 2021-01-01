Kennedi Lift Top Pedestal Coffee Table

Home Lazy Bedside Laptop Desk Removable Coffee Table Living Room Sofa End TableFeature:The desktop uses a first-grade fire board, a bright and comfortable table top.The table has a pulley design that moves to increase the flexibility of the table.The overall structure is stable, the workbench is wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, waterproof and odor-free.Precision workmanship, meticulous and excellent, environmentally friendly plates.Easy to assemble, the overall style is stylish.Description:Product Name: end tables.Product color: white color.Product weight: 14.4 pounds.Material: high quality thick steel pipe, thickened MDF.Special design: Thickened 16MM E1 environmental protection sheet, increase storage space, C-shaped structure design, make the overall structure stable, thick crossbar.Function: A multi-purpose table can be used as a computer desk, dining table, desk, etc.Desktop size: 31.5 x 15.7 inches (80x40cm)Height adjustment: 26.8 x 33.5 inches (68x85cm)Packing size: 34.6 x 21.6 x 3.5 inches (88x55x9cm)Scope of application: living room, balcony, study, etc., the product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1Pc mobile bedside computer desk