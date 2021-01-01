Baxton Studio Kenna 30 in. Brown Bar Stools (Set of 2), Brown/Black

Add a chic industrial touch to your space with the Kenna bar stool. The Kenna is constructed from sturdy black metal and features an elm wood seat that displays the natural wood grains for a rustic look. Designed with comfort in mind, the Kenna is built with a curved back rest and solid footrest on all four sides. This versatile bar stool complements a wide range of decor styles, include both vintage and contemporary. The Kenna bar stool is made in China and requires assembly. Color: Brown/Black.