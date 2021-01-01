From latitude run

Kenlea Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench

$325.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame, this handsome leather storage bench strikes a rectangular silhouette on block feet measuring 17" H x 48" W x 18" D overall. Easy to clean cordovan bi-cast leather upholstery envelops the whole padded unit, accented by deep button tufting out and finished with a protective, stain-resistant coating. Rounding out the design, the flip-top lid opens to reveal hidden storage for everything from blankets to board games. Color: Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com