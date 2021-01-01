From gracie oaks
Kemble Spectator Counter, Bar & Extra Tall Swivel Stool
Advertisement
Featuring a stool without arms has a full back. The upholstered seat and with a full back is perfect for indoor use. This stool will service spectator countertop. It has an all-wood frame for extra sturdy and durable seating. Full 360-degree swivel plate allows for multiple angles for your viewing and seating pleasure. Commercial grade foam seating allows for extra comfort. Color: Off White, Upholstery: Black, Seat Height: Bar Stool (34" Seat Height)