Kelvin LED Green Mode I Desk Lamp by FLOS - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (F3309033)

The Kelvin LED Green Mode I Desk Lamp from FLOS provides quality, adjustable task light to modern offices in one sleek design. A die-cast aluminum head houses the injection-molded methacrylate diffuser, which ensures there are no glares or dark spots in the light that might distract from the work that needs to get done. This light head resides on the end of a pantograph arm constructed from an extruded aluminum alloy and may be positioned into the ideal direction. This product fits onto the edge of a table, screwing closed like a vise for long-lasting stability. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Color: Grey. Finish: Anthracite