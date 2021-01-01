Novogratz Kelly Upholstered Bed with Storage Drawers, Light Gray Velvet, Full Size Frame

It’s a pretty spectacular day when you find a new & improved bed that offers you the much needed storage space you’ve been searching for! The Novogratz Kelly Upholstered Bed with Storage Drawers is the answer to both your design and space dilemmas. Featuring four large pull-out drawers at the base of the bed, you finally have a spot in your house to keep all of your fresh bed sheets or off-season clothing items neatly tucked away in practical storage compartments. Not to be underdone, the Kelly radiates luxury with its upholstered headboard and classic silhouette. Crafted with a sturdy wood frame that includes a strong wooden slat system, a metal center rail and supporting metal side rails, you can rest assured that the Kelly was made to deliver long-lasting support while letting you sleep comfortably without the need of an additional box spring or foundation. Offered in a variety of size, color and fabric options, let the Novogratz Kelly Upholstered Bed with Storage Drawers redefine your bedroom style.