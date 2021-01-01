Novogratz Kelly 3-in-1 72" Media Dresser and Desk Combo, Ivory Oak (3939339COM)

Add a multifunctional piece to your dorm room with the Novogratz Kelly 3-in-1 media dresser and desk. The ivory oak woodgrain finish on the laminated particleboard pairs with black hardware to give this item an elegant look for an affordable price. This item features a TV stand, a three-drawer dresser, a small bookcase, and a computer desk all in one. The TV stand can accommodate a TV up to a 39" or 40 lbs. and offers an open cubby below with wire cutouts in the back for your cable box or gaming system. The three dresser drawers will hold folded jeans, T-shirts, and extra blankets. Each drawer has durable metal slides and is finished inside with a linen-look paper, so clothes don't snag on raw edges. Finish your homework and papers on the desk on the right side of this versatile item. The desktop can hold your laptop, pens and pencils, and textbooks and offers a wireless charging spot to keep your Qi-enabled devices charged. Between the dresser and desk is a small bookcase with one adjustable and one fixed shelf to hold your textbooks and favorite reading books. A wall anchor is included with this item to properly secure it to the wall and prevent tipping injuries. The media dresser and desk ship flat to your door and require assembly. Two adults are recommended to assemble..Assembly required.TV stand can hold up to 40 lbs., the component cubby and each dresser drawer can hold 25 lbs., the adjustable bookcase shelf holds 20 lbs., and the fixed shelf can hold 40 lbs.; the desktop will accommodate up to 100 lbs..Made of laminated particleboard in ivory oak finish.Place your TV up to 39" and gaming system on the TV stand with open component cubby.This item features a TV stand, a three-drawer dresser, a small bookcase, and a computer desk all in one.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.Store folded clothing and extra blankets in the three spacious drawers that feature durable metal slides.Woodgrain finish pairs with black hardware to give this piece a classic look.Dimensions: 37.28"H x 71.97"W x 19.69"D.Designed in contemporary style, comes rectangular-shaped.Use your dorm room space efficiently with this media dresser and desk combo.Wireless charging spot keeps your Qi-enabled devices charged.Between the dresser and desk, there is a small bookcase with one adjustable and one fixed shelf to hold your textbooks and favorite reading books