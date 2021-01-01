Noble House Kelley Smoky Fabric Recliner

Having limited space in your living room does not mean you have to settle for inferior furniture. Our charming recliner club chair offers impressive comfort while maximizing your living space with its petite design. Featuring piped edged, smooth upholstery, and sleek tapered legs, this recliner brings an air of refinement to any room. With an air of contemporary style, our recliner offers an attractive upgrade for your home, allowing you to easily kick up your feet for a relaxing respite regardless of your space limitation.