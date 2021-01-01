nuLOOM Kellee Hand Tufted Modern Diamonds Wool Area Rug, 3' x 5' Oval, Navy

100% Wool, made in India Hand tufted of wool in India, this naturally durable fiber is an ideal foundation for your frequently trafficked areas Add warmth to your living room, bedroom, dining room, kitchen, or entryway with just the right amount of style and comfort with this wool rug Inspired by Scandinavian textiles, this rug features a bold yet simplistic diamond graphic that instantly draws the eyes This textured weave ensures extra comfort and padding under your feet Shedding is common in wool rugs, in addition to regular surface vacuuming, clean the floor under the rug. Spill or stains can be cleaned by gently blotting with a clean white cloth