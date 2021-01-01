Kelesia Dark Amber Amir Area Rug

PERFORMANCE: Our products are engineered with premium quality nylon fiber and New Zealand wool and made in the U.S.A. By using only the finest raw materials, we form a strong base for superb appearance and durability. Then we incorporate a host of technologies to protect their long-term appearance as well as ensure hassle-free installation.STAINSMART: a patented dual action stain protection technology that repels and releases stains.SUSTAINABILITY: Core to our culture, we embrace sustainability with practices such as third party voluntary product labeling and certifications, zero waste to landfill since 1992, use of renewable energy, product lifecycle assessments, ISO 9000 quality standards and all of our manufacturing sites are certified to the highest global environmental standard - ISO 14001 certified. We are also CRI Green Label Plus certified & Cradle to Cradle Certified. WARRANTY: Each of our products comes with some of the industry’s best warranties that lets you live your life, relax, and enjoy real peace of mind. From fiber to finish, Milliken rugs and carpets give you the highest quality. You can purchase a less expensive carpet, but it won’t offer you the long-lasting beauty, and easy care and cleaning that Milliken floor coverings do. MAINTENANCE: We recommend MilliCare® Textile and Carpet Care. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'10" x 5'4"