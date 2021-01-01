Keishana Platform Bed

This bed comes with a modern and simple appearance that can fit in any home decor. Eight legs are available to support the bed. The bed is 10.5” off the floor, so there’s spacious underneath space, you can use it for storage if you want. Constructed of solid pine wood and MDF, the platform bed can withstand the test of time and serve your family for many years. With an elegant appearance and sturdy frame, this bed can provide a superior experience. Color: Gray, Size: Twin