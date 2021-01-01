BABY RELAX Keily Gray Linen Rocker Pocket Coil-Seating Recliner Chair

Turn feeding time into a calming and less stressful experience with the Baby Relax Keily Rocker Recliner Chair. Designed to meet the needs of nursing moms, the Keily features comfortable pocket coil seating with adjustable settings that offer rocking or reclining motions to pacify your tot during those sleepless nights and a convenient pull out footrest to provide support to tired legs. With the Keily, you do not have to choose between fashion or function. Covered in soft linen upholstery with clean white piping adorning the arms and subtly winged back, the Keily is an attractive design option for your nursery. Available in classic shades such as gray or beige, the Baby Relax Keily Rocker Recliner with provide ample comfort and joy to you and your baby. Color: Gray Linen.