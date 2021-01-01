Keewatin Mia Bless All Non-Slip 18" W Indoor / Outdoor Door Mat

The mia blesses all outdoor coir mat is the perfect accent for your entryway. It offers a welcoming touch for your home while also providing a place for visitors to wipe their shoes. The printed design won't fade over time. It also makes a great housewarming gift! This weatherproof, and easy-clean mat is made of durable and water-resistant polypropylene tuft, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. A rubber backing helps to keep the mat in place on any surface. Mat Size: 18" W x 30" L