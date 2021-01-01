Socially Distant Shirts & Gifts Keeping Funny Social Distancing Virus Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

For people who believe in the power of vaccines and want to remind others to get their shots, wearing this shirt is great. Perfect for wearing at vaccine awareness rallies. WHEN YOU CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME you will see similar apparel. pro vaccination, funny immunization shirt, vaccine shots shirt, get your flu shots 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only