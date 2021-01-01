From kirkland's
Keeper of the Flame Canvas Art Print, 31x41 in.
Advertisement
Go bold with this Keeper of the Flame Canvas Art Print! Featuring bold shapes and primary colors, this touching piece will have a radiant effect on your space. Art measures 31L x 1.5W x 41H in. High-quality print on gallery wrapped polyester canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features a group of people as subject Hues of blue, black, brown, red, purple, yellow, green, and orange Artist: Synthia SAINT JAMES Weight: 8 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .