From geologist rock collecting geology gift idea
Geologist Rock Collecting Geology Gift Idea Keep Rocking Mineral Collector Geologist Funny Geology Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Keep Rocking. Awesome geology design with rock puns for geologists, paleontologists and rock collectors. Grab your tools like brush, hammer, pick and magnifying glass if you want to study paleontology and science and to collect some seldom rocks and minerals! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only