bits and pieces - keep quiet frog tree peeker - durable polyresin animal tree-hugger sculpture - lawn and garden outdoor dcor statue

Add a bit of personality and surprise to any tree in your yard with this smile inducing frog tree hanger. Sculpted of polyresin, it takes on the appearance of bark and seemingly emerges from the tree trunk with a shushing motion. Two keyhole hangers on the reverse allow you to add your own screws or nails to hang it. This adorable sculpture makes a great gift for nature lovers. Measures 6' x 3-1/2'.