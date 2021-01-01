Keep Fresh Set of 3 Bowl Covers Clear - Room Essentials

From alfresco meals to outdoor snacking, keep fruits, vegetables and other foods safe from bugs and help maintain their freshness with this Set of 3 Keep Fresh Bowl Covers from Room Essentials™. This set of bowl covers include three bowl covers in different sizes to cover different-sized bowls. Made from flexible silicone, these bowl covers can be easily attached to a bowl to help keep moisture, dirt or bugs away from your favorite foods. Plus, you can simply toss them in the dishwasher for easy cleanup for added convenience.