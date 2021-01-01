Keep Calm Wash Hands Canvas Art Print, 16x20 in.

This Keep Calm Wash Hands Canvas Art Print is perfect for your bathroom or kitchen! Its cute phrase will remind everyone to keep their hands squeaky clean. Art measures 16L x 1.25W x 20H in. Giclee printed on artist-grade canvas Canvas stretched over solid pine wood Wrapped edges complete the look Features the phrase "Keep calm and wash your hands" Hues of black and white Weight: 1.47 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.