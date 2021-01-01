From pageant life quotes & designs
Pageant Life Quotes & Designs Keep Calm and Smile Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Show support for your pageant contestant & bring your bling among pageant queens, pageant princesses, & their families with this beauty pageant design. Perfect for traveling to pageants, while in hair & makeup, at upcoming pageants, and during rehearsals. Pageant life is full of glitz and glam! Perfect for everyone in your pageant squad! Matching pageantry designs for pageant mom, pageant dad, pageant coach, pageant director, pageant sister, pageant aunt, & pageant grandma! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only