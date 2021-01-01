Keep Better Handheld Misting Fan 2 in 1 Portable Mini USB Fan Facial Steamer Water Spray Fan Build-in Battery and USB Charger for Camping, Hiking.

?New Misting Design?Enjoy a different cooling experience by manually pressing the spray button while using the fan. Take the bottle out and add water, facial water, moisturizer ect liquid into the spray bottle. Handheld or Standing?Handheld or as a desk fan. Detachable fan blade makes use and storage more freely. Great for indoor outdoor, traveling. Build-in Battery?No need to buy another battery; It need about 3 hours to charge full the item. There is not light to show whether the item is charging or charge full. Easy to Carry?Mini fan is light, compact and portable, wouldn't take up space in your bag. Caution?As a desk fan, when you turn on the fan, it will move by itself, you need to put something on the base to stop it.