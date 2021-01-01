Keene 1-Light Armed Sconce

Features:Comes with a mesh shade and a single asymmetrical teardrop crystalDimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Flush MountDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Shade Shape: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: E12Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Finish: Antique goldPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: AmbientGlass Component: NoGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: YesCrystal Color: ClearCrystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: IP Rating: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: ETL Listed: cUL Listed: MET Listed: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: FIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: YesEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Height on center: 7"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 14.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7.25Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 1Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Cover: NoCord Cover Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 5Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 5Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: 1 Year Limited