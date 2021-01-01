Wear and damage to your boat’s keel can break down its protective gelcoat finish, allowing water to reach and destroy the fiberglass laminates. Megaware KeelGuard, the powerful abrasion-resistant protector, prolongs the life of your boat like nothing else. very aspect of the patented Megaware KeelGuard has been designed with boat designers and 3M engineers. Many factors contribute to its success. A precise, abrasive-resistant blend of polymers and urethanes achieve optimal durability and pliability. A pressure-sensitive adhesive creates strength, while permanently bonding and sealing Megaware KeelGuard’s contoured edges to the hull surface. Angled grooves produce hydrodynamic channels, creating air pockets and providing a slicker surface. The perfect combination of these factors makes the Megaware KeelGuard the easiest keel protector to install, and gives it unparalleled quality and dependability. Megaware Keelguard- Blue, 8 ft. (21 ft. to 22 ft. Boats) | 20908