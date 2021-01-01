From august grove
Keeley 19" Placemat
Features:Technique: BraidedStyle: Cottage CountryAdditional Materials: PolyesterScratch Resistant: YesWrinkle Resistant: YesDeep vibrant red, rich shades of green and a blend of soft tans form a delicious concoction of colorsProduct Type: PlacematPlacemat Material: Jute/RattanNapkin Material: Charger Material: Doily Material: Material: Jute/RattanColor: Green/Red/YellowShape: OvalPattern: StripedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Cleaning Method: Product Care: Vacuum with bare floor setting only; do no use a beater brush. Blot spills quickly and spot clean with mild soap and water.Water Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoIron Safe: NoAnti-Wrinkle: YesReversible: YesHandmade: Lead Free: Country of Origin: IndiaPlacemats Included: YesNumber of Placemats: 4Napkins Included: NoNumber of Napkins: Chargers Included: NoNumber of Chargers: Doilies Included: NoNumber of Doilies: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Thickness: 6 MillimetersOverall Width - Side to Side: 19Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Placemat Length - Front to Back: 13Placemat Width - Side to Side: 19Assembly:Warranty: