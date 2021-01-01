SONNEMAN Lighting Keel LED Wall Sconce - Color: Metallics - Size: 1 light

A slender design that produces a whole lot of light. Much like the ship component for which it's named, the Keel LED Wall Sconce by SONNEMAN is long and lean¦and stable. It uses a keel-style Metal bar to keep the improbably long and slender shade strong and rigid. The bar intersects the cylindrical Optical Acrylic shade to give the overall design a unique profile as well as strength. Once securely in place, the shade works to evenly diffuse a broad wash of light from the line of LEDs housed within. Use to create maximum lighting impact in the tightest of spaces. Color: Metallics. Finish: Bright Satin Aluminum