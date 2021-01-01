From orient express furniture
Keaton Square Arms Down Feather Chaise Lounge
Advertisement
Furnish your bedroom or living room with this stylish and comfortable daybed. This bed is designed with modern, sleek lines and an exposed wood base. The width and length of this bed are suitable to be used as a daybed or bench, while its neutral color palette fits in well with many designs. Its diverse functionality will work well in guest bedrooms and living rooms. It features two round bolster pillows to complete the look.