Madison Park Keaton Quilt Set-Casual Channel Stitching Design All Season, Lightweight Coverlet Bedspread Bedding, Shams, Full/Queen(90"x90"), Stripe White, 3 Piece

The Madison Park Keaton Reversible Coverlet Set provides a simple and casual update to your bed. This solid black reversible coverlet features pick stitch channel quilting to keep the cotton-rich filling secure and create a cozy farmhouse look. Set includes: 1 Coverlet: 90"W x 90"L, 2 Standard Shams: 20"W x 26"L Care instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, and separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low, remove promptly. Do not iron. If there is no free movement in the washer or dryer, use large capacity commercial washer/dryer.