Kearan 83" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise

Wooden Frame Sectional SofaFeatures:Wooden FrameL Shape SectionalUpholstery CushionProduct Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: L-Shaped Orientation: ReversibleDesign: StationarySleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Included: NoMattress Type: Number of Pieces: 1Seating Capacity: 3Upholstery Material: Linen BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: CharcoalSeat Fill Material: Foam;Polyester;Synthetic FiberSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: Polyester;Synthetic FiberBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodLeg Material Details: Leg Color: BlackArm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Cushion backStorage Space Included: YesStorage Location: Under-seat-storageConsole: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: NoSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Location: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: No Extra DurabilityProduct Care: Do not use strong liquid cleanersWeight Capacity: 750Country of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoIs this a modular sectional component?: How many arms does this component have?: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.5 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Curved Corner: YesChaise Component Included: YesNumber of Chaises: Sofa Component Included: NoNumber of sofa components included: Ottoman Component Included: NoNumber of ottomans included: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: Weight Capacity Per Seat: 250Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: NoDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: SCS Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textile