Keane Driftwood Wood Queen Bed
Keane streamlines a classic modern bed in beautiful mahogany veneer and mahogany lightened with a driftwood finish. Certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council, the wood crafts an architectural yet informal frame for any style bedroom. ^ Designed by Bill Eastburn of William Eastburn Design, the Keane Driftwood Wood Queen Bed is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Designed by Bill Eastburn of William Eastburn Design FSC ® mahogany and FSC ® mahogany veneer with grey wash driftwood finish Expansion and contraction may occur with seasonal changes in humidity Slat support system makes box spring optional Mattresses and optional bunky board available (sold separately) Levelers included Made in Indonesia