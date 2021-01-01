Noble House Keana Brown 5-Piece Faux Wicker Patio Fire Pit Seating Set with Tan Cushions

Bring your family or friends together for a night of marshmallows and cozy conversation with our charming chat set. With simple, clean lines, fine woven wicker finish and comfortable water-resistant cushions, our 4-seater chat set is made for both assuring durability and impressive comfort that also offers generous seating space around a cozy firepit centerpiece. Including 4 club chairs of exquisite design, this chat set will have you conversing for hours on end in the comforts of your own backyard.