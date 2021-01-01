Kraus KEA-18837 Elie 24" Towel Bar Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar

Kraus KEA-18837 Elie 24" Towel Bar Bring a refreshed look to your master bath or powder room with the clean lines and simple styling of the Elie collection. Constructed from solid brass for maximum durability, this towel bar offers ample space for hanging multiple towels, washcloths, and other items. Complete the look with the full range of Elie bathroom accessories, including robe hook, tissue holder, towel ring, and bathroom shelf.Kraus KEA-18837 Features:Constructed from solid brass for maximum durabilityComplete the look with matching Elie bathroom accessories, including tissue holder, towel ring, towel rack, and bathroom shelfCorrosion resistant finish will not fade over timeEasy installation with template and all mounting hardware providedLifetime limited warranty for quality you can trustKraus KEA-18837 Specifications:Overall Width: 25-11/16" (from left to right of product)Center to Center: 24" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 2-15/16" (wall to edge of product)Height: 2-1/16" (top to bottom) Chrome